Police in Uganda have arrested a man for masquerading as a woman and stealing from unsuspecting men.

The man, who was dressed as a woman was arrested this week after an unidentified guy reported him for impersonation.

In order to confirm his gender, the police ordered him to take off the outfits.

So far, 57 men have positively identified the suspect for having defrauded them with 22 claiming to fallen victim more than thrice.



