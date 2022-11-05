UK Uni expel Student over Zenith Bank refusal to process tuition

A final year Nigerian student at the University of Greenwich, United Kingdom, has been withdrawn after Zenith Bank failed to process his tuition fees two months after approval.

FIJ learnt that the student initiated the transaction in August and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) approved his Form A. However, Zenith Bank refused to treat the form.

Form A allows customers to purchase foreign currency for the purpose of fulfilling foreign currency payment obligations in invisible trades or transactions.

Due to the frustration triggered by the bank’s indifference to his plight, the student has vowed to commit suicide rather than be deported to Nigeria.

Earlier in September, a month after CBN approved his transaction, he had narrated his ordeal with the bank on Twitter, disclosing that failure to pay would result in the termination of his studies and visa.

Despite calling out Zenith Bank on social media and sending several messages to the bank’s email address, the issue was not resolved.

Last month, he shared another Tweet, revealing that the bank had done nothing to help him out.

“Friday 07/10/2022 is the deadline to pay my tuition fee and failure to do that will lead to termination of my admission and I will have to leave the UK immediately,” he tweeted.

