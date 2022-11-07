UK Updates Travel Advisory: Citizens Can Now Travel To Abuja

Still current at:

7 November 2022

Updated:

7 November 2022

Latest update:

The FCDO no longer advises against all but essential travel to the Federal Capital Territory, including the city of Abuja, but risks remain, and further details about the continued threat from terrorism in this region has been added. The FCDO advice against travelling to other areas of Nigeria remains in place.

The Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) advises against all travel to:

Borno State

Yobe State

Adamawa State

Gombe State

Kaduna State

Katsina State

Zamfara state

riverine areas of Delta, Bayelsa, Rivers, Akwa Ibom and Cross River States

The FCDO advises against all but essential travel to:

Bauchi State

Kano State

Jigawa State

Niger State

Sokoto State

Kogi State

within 20km of the border with Niger in Kebbi State

Abia State

non-riverine areas of Delta, Bayelsa and Rivers States

Plateau State

Taraba State

Before you travel, check the ‘Entry requirements’ section for Nigeria’s current entry restrictions and requirements. These may change with little warning. Monitor this advice for the latest updates and stay in contact with your travel provider.

If you plan to pass through another country to return to the UK, check the travel advice for the country you’re transiting.



https://www.gov.uk/foreign-travel-advice/nigeria

