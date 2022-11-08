UK Updates Travel Advisory: Citizens Can Now Travel To Abuja

Still current at:
7 November 2022
Updated:
7 November 2022
Latest update:
The FCDO no longer advises against all but essential travel to the Federal Capital Territory, including the city of Abuja, but risks remain, and further details about the continued threat from terrorism in this region has been added. The FCDO advice against travelling to other areas of Nigeria remains in place.
The Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) advises against all travel to:
Borno State
Yobe State
Adamawa State
Gombe State
Kaduna State
Katsina State
Zamfara state
riverine areas of Delta, Bayelsa, Rivers, Akwa Ibom and Cross River States
The FCDO advises against all but essential travel to:
Bauchi State
Kano State
Jigawa State
Niger State
Sokoto State
Kogi State
within 20km of the border with Niger in Kebbi State
Abia State
non-riverine areas of Delta, Bayelsa and Rivers States
Plateau State
Taraba State
Before you travel, check the ‘Entry requirements’ section for Nigeria’s current entry restrictions and requirements. These may change with little warning. Monitor this advice for the latest updates and stay in contact with your travel provider.
If you plan to pass through another country to return to the UK, check the travel advice for the country you’re transiting.
