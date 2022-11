Hello INEC Nigeria, are we going into 2023 election with underage voting from the North!?

People, please look at the faces of these kids and check the DOB. How can these kids be born in 1992!? How were they don’t deemed invalid registrations!?

Is this the numbers they keep saying the north have?

This is the source link for those that want to check theirs..

https://cvr.inecnigeria.org/Home/start

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related