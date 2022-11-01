UNIBEN VC Rewards I.T Student For Diligence

The Vice Chancellor, University of Benin, Professor Lilian Salami, has presented an ultra modern HP 240 GB laptop to a 400 Level Mass Communication student of the University, Miss Sylvia Uhunoma Ojo.

This was disclosed in a statement issued on Monday endorsed by the Institution’s Public Relations and Protocol Unit.

According to the statement, Miss Ojo is undergoing Industrial Training in the Public Relations Unit, Vice Chancellor’s Office.

“The reward is in recognition of Miss Ojo’s exemplary conduct and competency displayed during the mandatory three months I.T period, stretched further by the recently suspended eight months ASUU strike action,” the statement said.

Presenting the laptop gift to the student, Professor Salami said the gift is expected to boost her morale and and spur her to be more dedicated to any given assignment.

“The gesture is also to encourage as well as motivate other students to embrace hardwork and be focused,” the statement added.

