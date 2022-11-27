Unknown Gunmen Clash With Ebubeagu In Imo Forests. Several Injured

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xFa41Ug1iko
Secessionist militiamen popularly known as the unknown gunmen have injured several Ebubeagu operatives in the Orsu forests area of Imo state.
The militiamen could be seen in a video footage made available online, mocking the operatives and tracking them through the forests, with their blood trails and boot tracks.
Secessionist militiamen and the Ebubeagu operatives have had a running battle since the inception of the security body by the southeastern governors.