Unknown Gunmen Clash With Ebubeagu In Imo Forests. Several Injured

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xFa41Ug1iko

Secessionist militiamen popularly known as the unknown gunmen have injured several Ebubeagu operatives in the Orsu forests area of Imo state.

The militiamen could be seen in a video footage made available online, mocking the operatives and tracking them through the forests, with their blood trails and boot tracks.

Secessionist militiamen and the Ebubeagu operatives have had a running battle since the inception of the security body by the southeastern governors.

