Update: ‘How My Cousin Is Sexually Harassing My Sisters!’

This is a follow up thread concerning the action I took after reading the comments.

I know I’ve failed as an older brother, to protect my siblings from their cousin. But I want to make amendments.

As such, the first action I took was to send my dad a text message, voicing out my displeasure on how he has been handling the issue regarding the harassment on my siblings.

Salam alaikum, dad.

Even though I am pending you this message in fear of your response, I have decided to do it regardless.

It’s about the suppressed emotions I have concerning my cousin.

I do not like how you’ve been handling my siblings sexual harassment.

If there’s a word which could be more quantified than disappointment, I’ll have used it.

Yes, I’m highly disappointed on how you’ve been handling the situations.

If I were to be a dad and someone sexually harassed one of my daughters, God knows I’ll have pummeled such beast and have his face disfigured for life before sending such bastard to jail.

And so, I ask, what is my cousin still doing in our house?

Even though I voiced out my displeasure to my mom on how she also has been handling the situation so far, she gave me reason her reason, saying she wants to save her marriage!

That’s how afraid she is! Imagine a mother, having to go through the pains of living together and watching someone who has been sexually her own daughters, and she can’t take an action because she feared that her marriage will crash!

That’s how much she loves her marriage and family!

And I ask again, what is the slowpoke who has been sexually harassing your daughters still doing in your house?

Did my mom told you about Nimat, sometimes complaining about having slight pains in her groin area? And this happens mostly when my cousin is tasked with taking her to bed! Nimat is only 9year old for goodness sake!!!.

what does he find appealing in her body? she hasn’t even started showing any signs of maturity!

Did she also told you about what salamatu told her? About catching my cousin while trying to lift up her skirt?

And why do you think she has been silent all this? Because she wants to save her marriage!!!

Of what use is my cousin in our home? He refuses to go learn tailoring, goes to Islamic school whenever he wants!

Or would you choose the washing of your bike over your daughters? Since that is obviously what he has been doing for you!

And I ask again, of what use is he in the family?

My mom reported him to his mom, and the best thing she could said was that they should forgive him! She didn’t even call the his son, in order to punish him!!!

For a mom, who cared about her son, she indeed really handled the situation well!!!

I understand that my cousin will have never came to stay with us if he hadn’t lost his dad, but what happened to his step dad? What happened to their own home? It’s not as if he doesn’t have were to live?

Even if he doesn’t have were to live, what happened to staying with his elder brothers?

If he had been a good and friendly person to his elder brothers, do you think the brothers wouldn’t cater for him despite the hate they have for his mom?

Why have you decided that you must train him despite what he’s done and had been doing?

you think he could change? for someone who has been caught numerous times?

Is he more important than your daughters?

would you choose the relationship with your younger sister, over seeing your daughters get sexually abused by her son? haven’t you done enough for her son already? do you think she wouldn’t kick me out of her house if I were to sexually harassed one of her daughters?

The last time he was caught, Zainab only told you because she believed as a father, you will protect and safeguard her from harm! and you did nothing!.

You have been fulfilling your duties as a father which includes Clothing, education wise, food and shelter which I’ve always admired and respected you do that.

But one of the most important duties of a father, is to protect his family and keep them out of harms way at all cost, which you are about to fail at.

I wake up and go to sleep everyday, while cussing at myself for the coward and sissy I have become, because I feared what you might do to me, if I were to harm him!

Do you know how hurtful it is, waking up with the realization of living with a sexual predator in your room?

Everyday, I Wake up feeling like a complete failure (obviously of which I am) of a brother who can’t even protect his younger siblings.

My hatred has been brewing for a long time now, and I feared that you may lose two sons.

Because I may eventually murder him when I finally snapped and I will happily go to jail for that.

Because I know that I’ll be doing my lovely sisters a huge favor of getting rid of their predator!

Right now, I don’t even care that you may disown me after reading this lengthy message.

I just had to bare out my thoughts to you so that I can finally be free if it.

One day, when you receive a call at your home about murder, please don’t act surprised, just know that I your son, who was a coward, did it.

I still had to write you this message knowing that you’ll hate me for it. but I had already made up my mind irregardless of what you will do.

Thank you for taking your time to read my outburst.

And below, is his reply to the message, and my subsequent reply to him.

Apparently, the he took in the boy, so as to rehabilitate him. Meaning, the boy may have been previously doing this to his own sisters or may have attempted to do it to his sisters.

Did I also mention that he’s a chronic lier? He lies even if caught while doing something he’s accused of.

At this point, the only thing I could help my sisters with is to repair their door lock first thing in the morning.

I also woke up my cousin and sternly warning him of staying away from my sisters even in the daytime.

I also, intend to tell my Mallam, our Islamic cleric since my mom respects him a lot. And just maybe, he could talk some sense into her and my dad.

Thank you all for your advice. Your advices, has really helped me in order to become a better person than I was.

