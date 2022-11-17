Verification: Ten Things Charles Soludo Said About Peter Obi – TonyeBarcanista

By Tonye Barcanista

1. Peter Obi is unstable politically: Soludo stated that although Obi intimated him of his presidential ambition under PDP, he was only informed of Obi move to LP on Social Media.

Verification:

Atiku Abubakar, who picked Obi as his running-mate in 2019 and Anambra PDP which brought Obi into the party in 2015 had earlier stated that while Obi informed them of his presidential ambition under PDP, they were surprised seeing him move to LP to campaign.

2. As governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi denied Labour Party and its gubernatorial candidate, Ifeanyi Ubah, use of Ekweme Square for rally.

Verification: As captured in this video, Dan Iwanyanwu who was then LP National Chairman complained bitterly on being denied Ekweme Square for campaign by Anambra State Government led by Peter Obi for 2013 gubernatorial election

Watch Video:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JNwjQPjBf9U

3. Obi leads a headless mob that cannot reason.

Verification: Obi supporters (Obidient) have consistently stated that they have no ‘leader’ and can’t be called to order by anyone. They have elevated Obi to a deity status that they openly threaten opposing views online & offline

4. Obi lacks integrity, is not a man of his words; he swore to late Odimegwu Ojukwu never to leave APGA but didn’t keep to his vow.

Verification:

In this publication, Obi swore never to leave APGA in his lifetime.

https://www.legit.ng/26919.html

5. LP is a minority party to APGA, it is ridiculous for the APGA candidate, Professor Emeadi to step down for Obi.

Verification: This is correct. Unlike APGA, LP has no governor nor NASS member, they are therefore minority not just to APGA but also to YPP, NNPP, ADC, SDP & PRP.

6. Obi’s $12 million investment in Sabmiller is worth $3 million today and Obi roads are being washed away.

Verification: This is correct! See link for photos of road Obi built being washed away in 2016 https://www.nairaland.com/3401232/photos-state-anambra-roads-constructed#50106775

7. Poverty rate under Peter Obi grew from less than 25% to 53% in 2011

Verification:

National Bureau Of Statictics through its CEO, Dr. Yemi Kamale, in a press briefing in February 2012, put 2010 poverty rate in Anambra at 68%. Soludo actually underestimated the poverty rate.

8. Peter Obi is helping Tinubu to win the 2023 presidential election.

Verification:

Obi and his supporters were campaigners/voters of PDP penultimate to his ill-informed defection to LP. A vote for Obi is a loss for PDP, a loss for PDP votes is a gain for Tinubu and APC in 2023 – but their plan will fail.

9. Peter Obi knows he cannot win presidential election

Verification:

This is a statement of fact, neither Obi nor LP has the structure to win national election. IPAC, the umbrella body of all political parties,equally stated this fact.

VIDEO:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iziO0nmVGH8

10. Peter Obi’s LP is not Igbo concensus, he’s an impostor

Verification: At its creation, APGA was positioned as a Igbo party led by Odimegwu Ojukwu & was adopted by Ohanaeze in 2013. However, PDP has remained the choice of Ndigbo. No time LP nor Obi was given pan-Igbo status.

Conclusively, Professor Soludo made plea for Ndigbo to unite behind a viable option that will ensure political and institutional restructuring of Nigeria.

Only Atiku Abubakar of PDP has demonstrated the will – backed with a concise and achievable manifesto to ensure that Nigeria is restructured to serve the interest of everyone.

Therefore, the only option before us is to unite behind Atiku Abubakar of PDP to #RecoverNigeria from the ruling APC to avoid total collapse of the country.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related