Victor Osimhen Rated Fourth Best Striker In Europe

Super Eagles and Napoli striker, Victor Osimhen, has been ranked the fourth most prolific striker in Europe’s top five leagues so far this season.

The Nigerian striker has scored seven goals in eight league games so far averaging a goal every 93 minutes in the Serie A despite being out for five weeks due to a hamstring injury.

The 23-year-old is behind the trio of Erling Haaland, Robert Lewandowski, and Kylian Mbappe.

The Norwegian striker, Haaland, who joined Premier League champions Manchester City in a deal worth £51.5m, is rated as the most prolific striker in Europe so far this term according to Corriere dello Sport.

Haaland has scored 17 goals in his first 11 EPL games and has averaged a goal every 55 minutes. Barcelona’s Robert Lewandowski is rated as the second most prolific player in Europe having scored 13 goals in 12 games. The Poland striker scores a goal in every 73 minutes played in the LaLiga.

In the fifth position is Terem Moffi who has notched up eight goals in 12 Ligue 1 games.

The Nigeria international averages a goal in every 108 minutes for Lorient who sit fourth in the French topflight log with 27 points from 13 games.

Highly rated French forward Christopher Nkunku is ranked sixth having scored nine goals in 12 Bundesliga games, averaging a goal in every 113 minutes.

Fulham’s Aleksandar Mitrovic is seventh in the log. The Serbian striker has averaged a goal every 114 minutes in the EPL so far this term. He has scored nine times in 12 league games in Premier League.

Tottenham’s Harry Kane is ranked eighth having scored 10 goals in 13 games averaging a goal every 116 minutes.



SOURCE

On-form Napoli forward Victor Osimhen has been rated as the fourth best striker in Europe topflight leagues.

Osimhen who has had five weeks already this season on the sidelines due to a harmstring injury has scored seven goals in eight league games for Napoli.

The Nigerian international averages a goal every 93 minutes in the Italian Serie A.

In the latest ranking by Italian Corriere dello Sport, the 23-year-old is behind the trio of Erling Haaland, Robert Lewandowski and Kylian Mbappe.

Manchester City and Norwegian international Haaland ranks first having scored 17 goals in his first 11 EPL games, averaging a goal every 55 minutes; Barcelona’s Lewandowski is in the second position having netted 13 goals in 12 games.

PSG’s Mbappe ranks third with 11 goals for the Ligue 1 leaders this season.

Osimhen is not the only Nigerian on the list as Lorient and Super Eagles striker, Terem Moffi is in the fifth position after scoring eight goals in 12 Ligue 1 games.



SOURCE

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related