Video Of Kherson Residents Celebrating Following Liberation From Russia

Ukrainians celebrate liberation as Russia pulls out of Kherson.
Ukrainian forces swept into the key southern city of Kherson as Russian troops retreated to the east, marking one of the biggest military setbacks for President Vladimir Putin since he launched his invasion more than eight months ago. CNN’s Nic Robertson reports.
