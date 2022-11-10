WAEC Applaud LASG Swift Response To The Fire At Their Office

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has written a letter to commend Lagos State Government for the swift response to the fire incident that occurred at their HQ, most especially for rescuing everyone alive.

Source: https://twitter.com/mr_jags/status/1590432434084274176?s=46&t=imYmZXcEx3Ekv5QCgRIsCQ

