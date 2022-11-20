Walk For Tinubu In Kano Organized By Seyi Tinubu & Ganduje’s Son (Video)

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

Below is the massive walk currently going on in Kano right now.

Seyi Tinubu and Ishmael Ahmad organized it.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ELjqeVFnKZY

https://twitter.com/ismaeelahmedb/status/1594341529719832578?s=46&t=oELJsKsjINPVNPmLfNunpw

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Gistmaster
Generated by Feedzy
%d bloggers like this: