Warning! The Trumpet Is Fixing To Sound. JESUS Is Coming!

There are 2 key Prophecies concerning the Signs of Jesus Christ coming and the End of the age that are crucial to discerning the times we are in.

The first Prophecy is in Matthew 24:8

Matthew 24:8

All these are the beginning of sorrows.

JESUS Christ was likening last days events to a woman in labor. As the labor progresses, the pains increases in both frequency and intensity, until the baby finally comes.

This is how End times signs such as wars, famines, pestilences and earthquakes will occur. They will become more frequent and more intense as we get close to JESUS Return.

The second Prophecy is in Luke 21:28.

Luke 21:28

And when these THINGS begin to come to pass, then look up, and lift up your heads; for your redemption draweth nigh.

Notice, Jesus said when those THINGS begin to happen.

Jesus Christ was saying that when you see a CONVERGENCE OF BIBLE PROPHECIES, Look up and lift your heads, because your redemption draws near.

Right now , We are witnessing live not only the convergence of bible Prophecies around the world, we are experiencing the Frequency and intensity of these Prophetic events as well.

If you Value your soul in eternity, and you Desire to Escape the Calamities, wraths and Destruction Coming on this earth, you must as a matter of urgency, settle your relationship with the KING of kings and LORD of lords, JESUS Christ and Live according to HIS ways .

The Coming of JESUS Christ is upon us. There is no time to check time or to engage in useless banters and arguments that have nothing to do with the salvation and safety of your soul.

Also understand that the Breath in you is not in your Power. It could be take away at anytime.

Make your way right with JESUS Now. The next Moment could be Late..

If you Miss Heaven who will you blame?

If you Miss the Rapture, you will cry!

You cannot say or claim you didn’t hear the Gospel and the warnings!

