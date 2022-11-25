We Can Wipe Off Multidimensional Poverty In Less Than A Decade – Peter Obi

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Av-2FSi31wo

The Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr Peter Obi is optimistic that Nigeria can wipe off its multidimensional poverty in less than a decade.

In a Facebook statement on Friday, the former Anambra State governor posited that the rural part of Nigeria is trapped in abject poverty, adding that the nation is leaving its children, miserable and uneducated.

Reeling out stats, Mr Obi wrote that “27 percent of school-age children are out of school and poor, 29 percent of all school-aged children are not attending school, and 94 percent out of school children are very poor.”

According to him, the Multidimensional Poverty Index is the best mirror of failure of governance in the country, “in spite of earning trillions in oil revenue, in spite of borrowing trillion naira for infrastructure development, almost half of Nigerians are poor and close to two-third of Nigerians do not have access to basic sanitation, access to basic education, lack basic nutrition and do not visit hospitals”.

He said it is a terrible disgrace and disservice to a country with tremendous natural and human resource.

“The political economy of this report should be made clear to every Nigerian voter because what it simply means is that government is not working.

https://www.channelstv.com/2022/11/25/we-can-wipe-off-multidimensional-poverty-in-less-than-a-decade-obi/

