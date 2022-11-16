We Celebrated Your Removal As APC Chairman, Wike Tells Oshiomhole

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M4uU3fCHjCw

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, has told Adams Oshiomhole that they celebrated in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) the day he was removed as the National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Wike said this on Wednesday at the inauguration of the Rumuepirikom Flyover in the Obio-Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State. He explained that their celebration for Oshiomhole’s removal was because of how strong he was while he led the ruling party and made things difficult for the opposition.

“I know you; you are not someone who will like to flatter anybody. You shoot straight. that is why when you were shooting straight as Chairman of the party, some people were not happy and they had to gang up for you to leave. So, you can see the reality. You may think you want to straighten things, and some people will call you back, ‘My friend, you are straightening too much, bend!’

“Nigerians don’t like anything that is too straight. They will find a way to circumvent it to make sure the person who wants to do the right thing is taken out but God’s time is the best and I believe that is God’s time. If God didn’t sanction it, it won’t have happened even though we were happy because you were too strong.

“Anybody who watches you talk sometimes the opposition doesn’t know what to say again. So, the day you were removed, we said God thank you that this trouble man has gone. He has given us a lot of heat. You can see how comfortable we are now,” Wike said.

