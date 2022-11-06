We Didn’t Collect Money From Tinubu – Chairman Of Niger Delta Movement

WE NO DEY COLLECT SHISHI 4 Tinubu:- Chairman Of Niger Delta Movement for Tinubu/Shettima Fires At Critics

To Lead a million-man march in Edo

Says Tinubu can’t afford the resources to pay his supporters that are well over thirty million followers.

As the political scene heats up, the Niger Delta Movement for Tinubu/Shettima NDMTS, a formidable grassroots organization based in the South-South with its headquarters in Benin City, has rebuked the opposition for twisting the narrative that supporters of APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu are being paid.

In a lengthy interview with our reporters at our Abuja Studio, the coordinator of the group, Hon Osahon Ola Osayamwen, chastised some members of the opposition for spreading false claims that everyone is paid by Tinubu to do what they are doing for him.

“I hear the opposition claim that because you support Tinubu, you have sold your soul, taken money, and so forth. As offensive as it sounds, it only demonstrates their ignorance.

How much does Tinubu have to give to everyone who supports him, and is it even possible to give to everyone who supports you? Even at social functions, not everyone is served, or do you believe that only the opposition has the monopoly on not giving money?

Let us do the math together because some people want to be dumb and think in the opposite direction. For example, I am aware that over twenty thousand support organizations are working for Tinubu’s aspiration; if Tinubu were to give them money, as these people imply, how much can he offer?

Tinubu does not have such vast resources, whether it is painted white or black.

And, supposing Tinubu provides each support organization with N5 million, how much would they gain among themselves to justify exposing themselves to public scrutiny?

Or do you not realize there is nothing hidden under the sun? It is sad and repugnant that some people are so filled with hatred that they cannot understand plain reasoning.

Let’s continue with the arithmetic: Can Tinubu afford to provide stipends to more than thirty million Nigerians?

We should be speaking from logic rather than constructing a false narrative; do I appear to be someone Tinubu can bribe?

The truth is that no one in the race is half as smart as Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and has the essential expertise and technological know-how to tackle the nation’s challenges.

We’re talking about competence and the ability to deliver on the essential rewards of democracy, as Tinubu demonstrated with a case study of Lagos.

Yes, we are Batified, we adore Tinubu, and we will vote for Tinubu because it is what we want and cannot be altered, so I would encourage them to EAT THEIR ELEPHANT AND LEAVE US ALONE TO EAT OUR BUSHMEAT IN PEACE.”

In our opinion, no other candidate even comes close to matching Tinubu’s accomplishments in the areas of infrastructure development, economic management, visionary foresight, leadership acumen, street credibility, tolerance, humility, transparency, and the development of the human capital industry.

In the coming weeks, our support group, the Niger Delta Movement for Tinubu/Shettima, will lead a million-man march in support of the Jagaban and his running mate, the Golden Boy.

It’s Not All About The Money, Tinubu leads others follow, we NO DEY COLLECT SHISHI for Tinubu.” Osahon Ola 11/6/2022.

It was an interesting interview, so keep an eye out for the entire video, which will be available soon…



Report compiled by Osigwe Omo-Ikirodah, Editor in Chief iReporteronline.

https://ireporteronline.com.ng/blog/we-no-dey-collect-shishi-4-tinubu-chairman-of-niger-delta-movement-for-tinubu-shettima-fires-at-critics/

Source iReporteronline.

