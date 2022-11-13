The spokesperson of the Presidential Campaign Council of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Festus Keyamo has mocked supporters of the Labour Party over its ‘no shishi’ campaign.

This is coming after a video of some members of the party and its supporters fighting over money surfaced online.

In a tweet posted on his verified Twitter handle on Friday, Keyamo shared a video that shows a tussle among supporters of LP and its members as they share cash among themselves.

He quoted former American president Abraham Lincoln in asserting that the supporters should not think they can fool everyone all the time.

He wrote, “‘We no dey give shi shi’ fighting over ‘shi shi’.

“‘You can fool some of the people all of the time, and all of the people some of the time, but you can not fool all of the people all of the time.’….Abraham Lincoln.”

Recall that supporters of the Labour Party have always boasted about their party and their candidates operating on the tenet of ‘no shishi’ implying that it won’t engage in the distribution of ‘free’ cash to any individual.

Source: https://www.vanguardngr.com/2022/11/we-no-dey-give-shishi-keyamo-mocks-obidients-fighting-over-money/

