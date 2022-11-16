We Will Decongest Lagos Seaport And Move To Other Seaports – Peter Obi

The Nigeria Maritime sector is robust and ought to grow stronger. We are blessed with several deep seaports. However, for some inexplicable reason, we tend to cluster our import and export activities around the Lagos Ports, thus creating avoidable bottlenecks.

We should decongest Lagos Ports via a deliberate policy of incentivizing end-destination priorities. This will also curtail on-land heavy haulage transshipments that take a tool on our road infrastructure.

I hope I have done justice to the subject under discussion provided answers and insights into our plan for Nigeria. I thank you all for your kind attention. -PO



https://twitter.com/PeterObi/status/1592565710156275712

