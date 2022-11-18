We Will Dialogue With IPOB, Others, Tinubu Assures

All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has said his government will discuss with all agitating groups to address their grievances in search of a peaceful resolution if elected.

We’ll dialogue with IPOB, others, Tinubu assures

Tinubu, who was in Owerri the Imo State capital on Thursday to dialogue with trade associations and the private sector, said his government will also establish industrial hubs across the nation as well as modernise existing ones to put the country on path of industrial growth.

He said that only peace can guarantee a return of investment, adding that his government would comprise of people from every section that would discuss the grievances with all groups with a view to finding peaceful resolution.

I guarantee you that my government, our government will comprise of people from every section of the country and are ready to discuss the grievances with every group in search of peaceful resolution.

https://thenationonlineng.net/well-dialogue-with-ipob-others-tinubu-assures/?utm_term=Autofeed&utm_medium=Social&utm_source=Twitter#Echobox=1668715655

