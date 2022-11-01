We Will End Insurgency In Six Months – Shettima

Vice-Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Senator Kashim Shettima, has said if elected in 2023, the Asiwaju Bola Tinubu-led government will end insurgency within six months and one year.

He said this during a townhall meeting between Tinubu and the business community in Lagos.

“Within six months and one year, my leader (Tinubu) will mobilise the leadership to end this madness,” he said.

Meanwhile, Presidential candidate of the party, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has said if elected in 2023, his administration will enlist more people in the armed forces, security services and the police as part of measures to tackle insecurity.

He said his administration will continue the fight against insecurity by redefining the country’s counterinsurgency doctrine and practice

“We shall enlist more people in the armed forces, security services and the police. Our forces will be given better tactical communications, mobility as well as improved aerial and ground surveillance capacity.

“Through these and other measures, we shall better identify, monitor, track, and defeat these evil groups where they are. They shall have no respite until they surrender or are utterly defeated,” he added.

In 2021, Tinubu’s speech calling for the recruitment of 50 million youths into the armed forces during his 69th birthday colloquial generated controversy.

However his spokesperson, Tunde Rahman, said it was an “accidental verbal mistake,” disclosing that the former Lagos state governor meant 50,000 youths recruitment into the security architecture of the country.



https://dailytrust.com/just-in-well-end-insurgency-in-six-months-shettima

