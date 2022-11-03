We’ll Work For PDP In Oyo — Akinjide Group Disowns Makinde’s Support Of Tinubu

National Mandate Group, NNP, a flagship organ under the leadership of Oloye Jumoke Akinjide in support of Atiku Abubakar, has berated the endorsement of Bola Tinubu by ‘Seyi Makinde, governor of Oyo.

OYOINSIGHT.COM understands that Makinde, represented by his deputy, Bayo Lawal, had, at an Akure meeting of Yoruba leaders, said they would support a southerner to become Nigeria’s next president.

But in a statement Thursday morning, the Oyo state chapter of NNP, made up of PDP leaders and members, said “First and Foremost, We appreciate the good people of Oyo State for considering our Party, the PDP, as the best option and voting for our candidates in both the gubernatorial and the presidential elections in 2019, and for your continued and undiminished support thereafter.

“We give our wholehearted and unshakeable resolve and commitment to support the Presidential Candidate of our Party, the PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar GCON, and indeed, all other PDP Candidates during the upcoming 2023 general elections. We are confident that Atiku Abubakar is the best qualified leader to rescue, reform and restore Nigeria to greatness.

“The NMG (OYO STATE CHAPTER) as PDP Leaders & Members hereby vehemently refute, disown and deny any suggestion that the Oyo State PDP will support any candidate other than Atiku Abubakar for the Presidency of Nigeria.

“We deeply abhor and frown at any denigration or use of our Oyo State Anthem, of which we are justly proud, and which is the heritage of all Oyo State citizens regardless of religious or political affiliation, to imply support for any candidate whosoever vying for political office.

“It is totally unacceptable and demeaning to reduce the Oyo State Anthem in the service of mere partisan politics. Our State Anthem speaks of our rich and God given frontline position as the Pathfinder State and should remain inviolable and unsullied. Indeed,

“Ipo Asiwaju l’Edumare fun wa Ni ipinle Oyo!”

Once again, We reiterate our total support for our Presidential Candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the only Candidate with the competence for the herculean task to fix Nigeria and correct the disastrous 8 years of APC misrule. We urge the good people of Oyo State to vote for the PDP all the way down the Ballot,” the statement added.



https://oyoinsight.com/well-work-for-pdp-in-oyo-akinjide-group-disowns-makindes-endorsement-of-tinubu/

