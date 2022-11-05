What Cheaper Food Can I Buy Instead Of Rice?

Hi, with the growing price of rice, things don’t seem to be cheap and eating rice would take much from one’s earnings.

The unfortunate flood stories on frontpage and also increase in price of rice is worrisome, but man must survive.

I remember the time I used to buy spaghetti and hardly use rice. But one thing led to the other and the price of spaghetti increased and I was forced to look for alternative, and had to resort to rice because it was cheaper then.

Now same rice is increasing in price, what food would you suggest should be used to replace rice based on cost.

