Pls Mond I do not know where exactly to place this topic. pls do me a favour in placing it at the right place.

It a very good question. What do you fear the most in life? To me, not successful in life is like living in darkness all through your stay on Earth. It doesn’t make any sense living to a very old age, yet with little or no success to show.

What made me come to this logical conclusion is as a result of my posting to one of the states in the north central region of the country. Men! those people are living in adjant and state of poverty, with so many children which they can hardly take care of. Honestly if you are poor you will be denied the joy of living in this world. When ever I am having discussion with them, I come to understand that this are not even border of the happing in the society. You wouldn’t believe that when I asked who was the president of Nigeria, they were like who are you even talking about, I couldn’t believe that people are still primitive even with all the modern age of the world.

