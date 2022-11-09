What Does Commercial Diving Career Looks Like?

Greetings to you all. Pls am soliciting the for urgent advise from experts or anyone having experience in commercial diving.

My friend recently finished NYSC with B.Eng Mech and now is opportuned to go for commercial air diving training but doesn’t really know much about it. The pay, risk and professional development. Pls advice us?

