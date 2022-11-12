‘What Happened Between My Fiancee And My Friend! What Is Going On?’

Hi friends…

Can’t sleep tonight cos of whole lot of thought going on inside of me.

Let me be brief, please permit me.

I was posted to another state on work related matter, there I meet this pretty lady. I am 35 yr she’s 34 so we got along her kind behavior and her openess captivated my heart and after 3 months I said to myself I think I have found my missing rib.

Things were looking good, am actually based in one of the state in the north where am being posted from Abuja and what happens is my company sends personel from Lagos to come assist me and the person sent stays for 2month after which another person comes to replace him.

Anytime I have a colleague sent from Lag and my fiancee visit I do introduce her to my colleague as my person to be…two of my colleagues who have seen her before going back to Lagos have told me she will make a good wife.

I love and cherised her so much even when my job doesn’t really pay me that much due to the part of the country where I found myself I still try to squeeze the little I have just to make her happy though she’s not too demanding…

A month ago, a personel was sent from Lag on hanging out, my fiancee called me on phone I asked her where she was and told her to come see me where I was with my colleague cooling off after a busy day. She came and I introduced her to this guy they exchanged pleasantry but because we were done as at the time she arrived we dashed out immediately.

She returned back home while I and my colleague took a tricycle to our place of rest.

As we got home I noticed the mood of my guy

changed, on trying to know why he said mehnnn I like your woman she’s my kind of woman…I laughed it off.

So we have meet at different places together, until the unusual began happening….my girl will call me up and will be asking after my guy on a daily basis.

She did it to a point one day, she called told me I should tell my friend she asked after him that even if she knows I was not going to tell my friend that I should tell him she’s greeting him the same way my guy disturbs me about her.

One day she called me while she was at work and am off, asked me if she could bring food for me of course I accepted though she does that occasionally.

As she arrived we sat in company lodge we discussed for sometime…and only God knows how many times she was asking after my guy.

My guy was not around at the same time I wanted to know what happens when my guy returns from the gym…

Before then I took my laptop and was operating while I wanted to see if my instinct is on point. while on the laptop my guy came in, from the gym they both greeted and on the guy teasing her on what to offer her or to take her out my fiancee was so engrossed that she never knew when she told me openly she missed my guy….

