What Happened To COZA Pastor, Biodun Fatoyinbo? (See New Photos)

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

Can you see the changes??

Followers express concern as COZA shares new photos of Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo at Old Trafford

Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA) has shared new photos of its head Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo and followers are concerned.

Fatoyinbo, his wife Modele, and other members of the church were pictured at Old Trafford, Manchester England.

After the photos were shared, people took to the comment section to inquire about Fatoyinbo’s health.

COZA has now disabled comments on the post.

https://www.lindaikejisblog.com/2022/11/followers-express-concern-as-coza-shares-new-photos-of-pastor-biodun-fatoyinbo-at-old-trafford.html

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Gistmaster
Generated by Feedzy
%d bloggers like this: