What Happened To COZA Pastor, Biodun Fatoyinbo? (See New Photos)

Can you see the changes??

Followers express concern as COZA shares new photos of Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo at Old Trafford

Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA) has shared new photos of its head Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo and followers are concerned.

Fatoyinbo, his wife Modele, and other members of the church were pictured at Old Trafford, Manchester England.

After the photos were shared, people took to the comment section to inquire about Fatoyinbo’s health.

COZA has now disabled comments on the post.



https://www.lindaikejisblog.com/2022/11/followers-express-concern-as-coza-shares-new-photos-of-pastor-biodun-fatoyinbo-at-old-trafford.html

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related