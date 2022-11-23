What Happens When You Are Maltreating Your Wives – Mike Bamiloye Tells Married Men

Nigerian Evangelist and Founder of Mount Zion Ministries, Mike Bamiloye, has admonished men to stop maltreating their wives, IGBERETV reports.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Bamiloye stated that men who maltreat their wives are only ”doing” themselves. He further said that the reason why some men have their prayers unanswered is because of their negative attitude to their wives.

His post reads;

“MEN AND BROS, LISTEN TO ME…!

Men and Brethren, listen to me. When you are Maltreating your Wife,…it is Yourself you are Doing!

When you are Insulting your Wife, it is yourself you are Doing!

When you are hurting your Wife, it is Yourself You are Hurting!

When you are Starving Your Wife to punish her, it is Yourself you are Starving!

Listen to me, Bros and Mens,

Your Prayers will not be able to turn situation around when you are Violent and Inhumane and Inconsiderate and Unloving to the Wife of your Youth.

She cries all night long, you dont even care.

She hurts terribly on her heart, you don’t even look in her direction,

You abandon her at home with three or four children and go your way on business trip and personal Vacation, cruising around from Coast to Coast.

You are only making a deposit to a Bank of Future Calamity.

And you you make your withdrawals with full Interest.

You can not miss your Rewards.

IT IS YOURSELF YOU ARE DOING!

Well done, Clap for your self for Maltreating the Wife you vowed in the Presence of God and Witness of the Church to Love and Cherish, in Sickness and in Health, for Better and for Worse.

YOU ARE DOING YOURSELF.

IT IS YOUR SELF YOU ARE DOING.

I Peter 3:7 says, if you keep doing all these things,

YOUR PRAYERS WILL BE HINDERED.

Your PRAYERS WILL NOT BE ANSWERED.

40 Goliath-Killing Prayer Points Will not help you when you fail to honor your wife and love her.

So When time you find things becoming so difficult for you,

Or you suddenly find your self demoted in Office,

Or your ways suddenly become rough and cloudy.

And things become hard and unbearable for you,

And you begin to run from Pillars to Posts,

And begin to travel from Prayer Cities to Prayer Mountains, and a Fake Prophet tell you that there is a Witch in your house that has turned your life upside down.

Don’t look far.

It is the Witch you created with your own hand.

The one you Manufactured in your Factory of Inconsiderate Attitude.

It is the Word of God that is playing out on You:

YOUR PRAYERS ARE BEING HINDERED by your Negative Attitudes to your Wife.

She is not a Witch.

You are the Wizard!

I come in peace.

#mikebamiloye”



