What Is That Addiction You Can’t Do Away With, That You Wished God Overlooked?

What is that habit or addiction that you have been battling or battled for long, with almost every of the resources available to you, but it still looks like the habit is winning, that you can’t go awhile without engaging in it? and that sometimes, you wish God could just be overlooking it and not count it as a sin against you?

Mine is WRATH

Supposing, I was given the opportunity to see God face-to-face to make a request, and God asked me to choose a habit/sin that I would want to be deleted from the list of sins, without batting an eyelid, I will immediately choose WRATH.

Anger is one habit that has held me down for long, which I’ve battled with almost all the resources available to me, it’s sometimes causes a great issue between me and the members of my family or the public, most of the time, I’ll curse the hell out of my wife, family member or any person, at a slightest provocation. I lost a great contract deal at one time as a result of this issue of anger because the client said what I didn’t want to hear.

Sometimes, I would be tempted to engage in activities that would help me stay away from things that cause one to be angered and be happy at all times such as womanizing, alcoholism and gluttony, but as God would have it, I’ve controlled myself not to indulge in such types of activities as they reduce one to a piece of bread.

Please house, for those that have been and successfully gotten out of this issue, how did you do it? What magic did you you apply to overcome it?

Please help a brother.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related