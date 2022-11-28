What Obi, LP Will Do In Four Years – Datti Ahmed

VICE Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Senator Yusuf Datti Ahmed, has said that from the first month in office, Nigerians would start seeing clear changes if the LP Presidential Candidate, Mr. Peter Obi is elected, next year.

Speaking on a one-on-one programme on Channels Television, kidnapping for ransom, subsidy racketeering, and money laundering among others would be tackled and the economy would be boosted via investment in agriculture, infrastructure and attraction of foreign direct investments.

Asked what the Obi-Datti presidency would do in four years, he said: “Before you get to four years, in the first month, stop the killing and start the healing; stop the stealing and start the keeping; stop the slide and start the climb.

“And in four years, you will see huge farmlands in the North; expansive roads going all over; industries in Kano and Kaduna; huge manufacturing outfits; refineries all over Southern Nigeria; more bridges across the Niger; universities won’t be on strike for four years; a stable naira; and armed robbery will be a thing of the past. A community being attacked at night will be history. Kidnap on federal network, make a phone call on our GSM, no. We will fish you out wherever you are. Nigerian armed forces will serve justice on you.

“We will continue to do that until it stops. Corruption and highly placed individuals who steal our billions, no. I don’t think so. Racketeering in subsidy, I don’t think so. Foreign exchange scam, definitely not. Gatekeepers around the villa, money launderers around the villa, peddlers of influence around the villa, I assure you none. We won’t have hangers-on that don’t have jobs, like it happened in the past; no way, it won’t happen.”

According to him, “Nigeria will witness very fast recovery,; meeting our OPEC quota (in oil production); Nigeria will start to export; Nigerians happily will be attending Nigerian universities and attending Nigerian hospitals,going on holiday in Obudu, Cross River, Yankari, Jos all over in the same way that you have elites with their money going out for holidays. We will do our holidays here in Nigeria.

“Nigerians in the Diaspora will be coming back to Nigeria with their expertise, and knowledge. We will bring all those hot heads back, and make the naira stable.”



https://www.vanguardngr.com/2022/11/what-obi-lp-will-do-in-four-years-datti-ahmed/

