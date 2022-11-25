What To Expect As Tinubu Holds Lagos Presidential Rally On Saturday

What To Expect As Tinubu Storms Lagos For Presidential Rally On Saturday

Eko oni baje o literally translates to “Lagos won’t spoil.” Just like the Warri man go say, “Warri no dey carry last”. The APC presidential rally is slated to take place on Saturday and based on the obvious, it is anticipated to be the mother of all rallies thus far held regardless of the political party. Tomorrow will be the day that the world will be tuned to happenings from Lagos.

When it comes to the presidential election, Lagos State is the most enviable since it is the most enlightened and has the biggest number of registered voters. Lagos is intelligent, and anything Lagos touches is supposed to be top-notch.

As you are aware, Tinubu is a Bonafide son of Eko, and in street slang, he is known as the Landlord of Lagos. The former Lagos State Governor is returning home to campaign. So, as the City Boy goes to Lagos tomorrow, these are the few things to expect.

The first thing that everyone should keep in mind as they go in and out of the city tomorrow is the typical traffic jam. You must be aware of all routes going to the rally’s location and avoid them if you have no link to the APC presidential rally.

The influx of visitors to Lagos tomorrow will be unparalleled since Lagos is connected with Excellence. Members of the APC’s over 40 million party members would go to any length to witness this historic moment.

The rise in economic activity for hotels, restaurants, shops, and a variety of other businesses associated with such huge events would assist Lagos’ economy.

Tomorrow will be a carnival, and expect to witness the finest of Fuji musicians and others rock the event, as well as the who’s who of Lagos highlife in attendance to excite the audience. It will be more than a carnival; it will be a celebration. There would be so many side attractions at the event that some would mistake it for an end-of-year celebration. Lagos is exceptionally well-organized.

Expect Street Razzmatazz, as overzealous supporters of Tinubu would go on a long walk in a procession to the venue thereby causing some inconveniences on the populace, anyway friendship is all about inconveniences.

Social Media Buzz;

This is unavoidable; anticipate to see the Lagos Event, street walks, and carnival all over your timelines; it will be right in your face as so many individuals will flaunt the rally in every available space. The whole of tomorrow “na debate” on Tinubu and Lagos rally go flood our timelines, we must deal with it.

Although it would be a lot of fun, ignorance, as they say, is no justification for “LOOSE GUARDING”, people attending such a massive gathering must shine their eyes well, hold on to your gadgets, such a massive crowd must have some Judases that would want to profit clandestinely from the massive audience in attendance.

As per customary every development would be brought to your fingertips as it happens.



Osigwe Omo-Ikirodah is the Chairman and CEO of Bush Radio Academy.

https://ireporteronline.com.ng/blog/what-to-expect-as-tinubu-storms-lagos-for-presidential-rally-on-saturday/

Source IReporteronline.

