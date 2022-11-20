What’s Your Favourite Version Of The Bible?

Studying the word of God is always refreshing and spiritually nourishing but studying a version that is hard to understand can make you not to enjoy the experience of studying the Bible.

I love the King James Bible but recently I found that I’m starting to like newer versions like The New International Version (NIV) and the English Standard Version (ESV).

So, what version do you enjoy studying?

Share with us and maybe we could discover new versions of God’s word that will aid our knowledge of God.

