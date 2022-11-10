What’s Your Opinion About Being Betrothed?

Hello Nlanders,

There’s this issue that has been going on in my mind for a while now. Is concerning families who prepare their son/daughter for marriage at a young age before they are legally joined together at later age.

This practice has been on for ages in some part of the world even in Africa, Nigeria it is still carried out but it is commonly observed in royal families and people from socioeconomic countries.

*My question is what is your opinion about being betrothed in this modern world?

*Is there any real bond between couples that are betrothed?

*What are the chances that the marriage will work?

*Is there any valid reason behind betrothal marriage?

