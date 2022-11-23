What’s Your Preferred Football Commentary Language For The World Cup?

Before the Qatar 2022 world cup, Super Sport introduced football commentary in local languages across African countries and this has given subscribers the opportunity to listen to commentary in their local language and as a matter of fact, most of them prefer listening to their mother tongue rather than English.

I hear and speak Yoruba, Hausa and Igbo but after taking time to listen to the three languages except pijin English, and without any bias, I prefer Igbo commentary cos it’s interesting and he adds life and humour to the commentary and just like English broadcasters, he also talks about the players and how they performed in their various football clubs. This makes football interesting to watch

So guys, what’s your pick?

