When Would Wike Host Tinubu To Commision A Project?

As Rivers Governor Turns Full Progressive Nigerians Await When Wike Would Host Tinubu To Commission A Project

Osigwe Omo-Ikirodah

Progressivism, as an idea, generally refers to the belief that the government or people acting on its behalf can be used to address social problems, inequalities, or inequities confronting the nation.

Without a doubt, the Rivers State Governor has become the pride of the people, particularly patriots. Wike has vindicated Buhari’s ability to deliver the many dividends of democracy that he promised. Before I go any further, let me quote Wike’s recommendation for the president.

“Buhari is not a noisemaker. He can’t say what he cannot do. The money I’m using all these years came from him. Since 1999 PDP couldn’t pay all the states in the Niger Delta the money that was supposed to go to them by right as NDDC states which was signed and sealed officially. Almost all the states in the Niger Delta are opposition states to the president’s party but he gave us what’s due to us.”

Buhari is the first government to bail out governors multiple times in order to pay salaries. Currently, the FG is working on various projects in each of the 36 states of the federation, ranging from agriculture to education, infrastructure, health care and so on.

The South-East would benefit the most from the railway revolution due to the high volume of trade coming from traders of South East extraction, the second Niger Bridge would birth a new city in the South-East, and SMEs have been encouraging with a modest GDP amidst a global economic crisis.

The government spends a lot of money on fuel, electricity, and even gas subsidies. Indeed Buhari is not a noisemaker.

I saw Wike say yesterday that some people are accusing him of revealing the truth that Buhari has bailed out the Niger Delta Govs in so many areas and that the proceeds are what he is using to do wonders in Rivers State.

Meanwhile, the PDP vice presidential candidate’s state Delta has benefited more than Rivers and is actually richer than Rivers in terms of allocation, but there is no evidence of his leadership’s stewardship on the ground.

Wike has gone so far as to invite opposition party chieftains to his numerous high-profile commissions, prompting Nigerians to wonder when it will be the Asiwaju of the Universe’s turn to commission a project in Rivers. As the Father of Nigeria’s Progressives Club.

We are looking forward to that day as well because Wike has undoubtedly joined the progressive ranks. Nyesom, like Asiwaju Tinubu, has demonstrated that if there is a zeal to work, the job can be done.

When the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Olufemi Hakeem Gbajabiamila, commissioned one of Rivers State’s flyovers, he referred to Lagos, which has over a thousand flyovers standing due to consistency and commitment in governance.

When a progressive encounters another progressive, a phenomenon always ensues. Let’s watch Game of Thrones because Wike has demonstrated that Nigeria can function while also exposing the governors’ greed.

Hear Wike, “The money I used in doing over 13 flyover bridges and roads in Rivers State in tune of hundreds of billions of Naira and which all other NDDC state governors collected their own didn’t come from FAAC but from the 13% derivation paid to us by President Muhammadu Buhari which was not given to us by former PDP presidents. Stop talking against him, Buhari is a good man”.

Wike gets a thumbs-up for being progressive. Please leave your thoughts in the comments section below.

https://ireporteronline.com.ng/blog/as-rivers-governor-turns-full-progressive-nigerians-await-when-wike-would-host-tinubu-to-commission-a-project/

Osigwe Omo-Ikirodah is the chairman and CEO of Bush Radio Academy.

Copyright protected. Source iReporteronline

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related