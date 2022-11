The Bible is the most inspiring book I’ve ever read. It is based primarily on the lives of God’s people through history and preserved for us by God Himself.

From the stories of the lives of God’s servants in the Bible, my favourite character is Joseph.

The story of Joseph inspires me to serve God in all circumstances and trust Him to bring His plan to pass in my life.

Who’s your favourite Bible character and what have you learned from his/her life?

