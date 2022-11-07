Who Should Be Responsible For Payroll Management?

HR Manager (HRM) and Finance Manager (FM): Controversial issue on payroll management.

There has been recent controversial issue between HRM and FM on who to manage payroll process for a newly established organization. Below is the discussion among CEO, FM and HRM.

CEO: As we all aware that this is the first management meeting of this newly established company. Please HRM share update on staff matters with management team.

HRM: Thank you CEO. We have successfully recruited 15 staff and I am working on their payroll for this month. Immediately I’m done, I would bring it to your table for final approval before forwarding to Finance Manager for payment.

FM: Please HRM, we need to get it right from inception especially on payroll management. If I may ask, I have few questions on your submission.

HRM: Please go-ahead FM.

FM: Please are you aware about latest Finance Act, 2020 which gives ways to new computation of Personal Income Tax (PIT) popularly called PAYE? Also, are you the one to be responsible for annual returns and tax audit with IRS. Finally, other parameters of payroll such pension, NHF, ITF and NSITF should be adequately managed to avoid fine and penalty.

HRM: Kindly note that payroll has to do with staff matter and anything that falls within this category, it is solely handled by HR. Also, on all your questions, we would take cognizance of it and revert if there is any clarification.

FM: Alright but you also need to take note of staff IOUs and advances that might have been posted into various staff accounts on SAP.

HRM: If you want to handle that responsibility, I might shift it to you for proper management as you claimed.

CEO: No at this moment, I intentionally allowed you guys to justify your positions. However, kindly do more consultation with various professionals in different industries and revert in the next meeting.

Please share your view on who to manage payroll.

