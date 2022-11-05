Why Do Africans Prefer Putting Themselves In Difficult Situations?

In developed countries, Good system of government, social amenities, low unemployment rate, good minimum wage/earnings yet most people have 1, 2, 3 children while few have 5+… Or some want no children.

Why do people in African e.g in Nigeria with very bad system of government, no social amenities, high unemployment rate, low pay rate yet people have or give birth to more number of children Or any number yet go ahead to complain how difficult it is to take care of them? Like they don’t know it requires money to do things in life

Can’t comfortably pay the school fees of the 2 children you have yet adding more children So that you can have 3 or 4 children that you can’t pay school fees for?

Your salary is 250k, you finish some of the months with borrowing yet adding more children hence lability

The current living condition your salary is giving, you are finding it difficult to push through yet adding more children Hence making life more difficult or what could be the motive?

A single guy/girl finding it difficult to survive on his/her 100k salary but would go ahead and marry, pour children

Is it a crime to have no children or the number of children your salary can afford?

In my opinion, here we don’t value children, human life and the basic wellbeing of the children we give birth to. Hence you see people even in their state of abject poverty adding more children or those that are doing a little better adding more children just to fulfill their desire of having X number of children even when the ones they already have is difficult to maintain.

Another reason is that people don’t think or reason for themselves. They just follow the societal norms like zombies and do what everyone is doing.

These things always makes me wonder.

