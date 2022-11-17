‘Why I Walked Away From 3 Beautiful Ladies I Had Interest In!!!’

Some weeks ago, this thread titled: “Not All 30yrs Old Ladies Were Approached By Serious Men In Their 20’s” graced the Nairaland front page.

Here is a link to the thread: https://www.nairaland.com/7368480/not-all-30yrs-old-ladies

It is highly impossible that averagely pretty and above-average pretty ladies didn’t meet serious men in their 20s. It is not possible. The problem with many ladies is that they have a very poor selection and also have a very bad attitude that chases good men away.

I am going to share my recent experience with 3 ladies and why I decided to walk away.

Lady 1: I had been chatting with this lady on Twitter without asking for her number. It has been on and off for more than one year. So about 3 months ago, I decided to ask for her number, which she delayed but later gave it on the same day.

For the records, this lady is pretty, she looks very much like Rita Dominic, very striking resemblance. Just to give you an idea that she is pretty.

We chatted a few times and then I decided to call. The first two were brief but the 3rd was much longer and somewhat boring because I was doing most of the topic or angle infusion, more like I was the one bringing up topics to sustain the interactions.

Before that 3rd call, I sent an SMS to ask if she was still at work and she replied to the SMS and said she was still at work. So I had to wait for about 1 hour before I called.

After the call, I texted her to say she has a good voice. I asked whether she sings or loves singing. It was just an innocent question borne out of curiosity because I could imagine she is a good singer with such a voice

She didn’t reply to the SMS. Of course, I expected that, knowing how ladies behave over something as simple as that. While on Twitter, I asked whether she got the SMS, and she said that she saw it but didn’t have airtime to reply lol…

That was a lie of course. I wonder why she would lie, perhaps she wanted to “form” or what? Ma’am, it was just a simple curious question.

I decided to take a stroll to her profile that same day and there I saw what completely turned me off. On her profile, she said people think she enjoys calls but she does not want calls and that they will think chatting her up on WhatsApp is better but she does not enjoy that either.

If that is the case, why give your number out? Why not isolate yourself from people entirely so that no one interacts with you? Are you better than those who took out time to spend it with you via calls?

I interpreted her mentality and worldview as someone who feels too important and does appreciate the effort of people who try to reach out to her or interact.

On seeing that, It was disappointing to note what she thought of others who called or chatted her up, I mean these are people’s time that can’t be gotten back lol.

Lady 2: This one is from Twitter as well. We started talking from a thread and I decided to DM her. I liked her energy. She was light and responsive, very open and communicative.

She started asking for my picture because I do not display my picture on Twitter. I was reluctant initially but sent it cos she persisted… after much chat, we exchanged numbers and I chatted her up on WhatsApp 2 days later. We talked about hanging out in December but she said she would be traveling to her state for the festive season.

While we were chatting, I had called before then, I simply asked whether she has entered another relationship after the last one she mentioned on Twitter.

Guess her response? she said “Do you have money to spend on my head”? For a less than 1 week interaction?

Oh, God… I knew I wouldn’t want to have anything to do with this one beyond WhatsApp or Twitter. I reduced my interactions with her and it died.

For the two ladies above, I do not often remember they are on my contact anymore except when I see their status lol.

Let’s move on

Lady 3: Met this one after church and we were going in the same direction. I spoke to her and we exchange numbers. We chatted, and I called. We arranged to meet up. On the day of our meeting, which was the first after that Sunday, she asked me whether I have knowledge of digital marketing or social media marketing. I said I do but it is not something that can be discussed on WhatsApp, except we meet so that I can explain it to her.

Though chatting her up was very slow as she is rarely online. She takes a few hours to reply lol.

We met and the meeting was more of a lecture with me answering all her questions. I enjoyed it anyway.

Knowing that I exchanged numbers because I was attracted to her, I had to find a way to subtly give hint. Now, here is the challenge I had. She increasingly started replying with monosyllables like “yeah”, okay, no, lol, ,

On noticing that, I knew it was time to exit from her life and I did.

The above 3 ladies are pretty facially and above average… With their attitude that made me leave them alone, tomorrow, they will come online to write “Not All 30yrs Old Ladies Were Approached By Serious Men In Their 20’s” lol and some persons will be saying it is true blah blah…

Girls are the architect of their own misfortune. You will see a man being a decent gentleman and develop a habit that chases them away. In the same vein, they will accept the guys who do not have any good intentions toward them.

Others may believe that thread but definitely not me. I do not believe that a girl, especially the pretty ones, will live from age 1 to 30 and never come across a man with good intentions. IT IS NOT POSSIBLE!

