Why Insecurity Has Persisted In Nigeria – AITA Amb. Majidadi

MATTERS WITH MADINMA: It’s Criminal To Loot Funds Mapped Out For Security Of Nigerians, Says — Amb. Majidadi

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aI9gkffJeHw

The National President Almushahid For Transparency and Accountability, AITA Amb. Aminu Abubakar Majidadi has said his group is making significant effort in tackling what he called termite eating into the fabrics of the society, saying corruption is endemic in Nigeria.

He stated this in an interview with popular TV personality, Madinma Jones Ogwo recently during her Matters With Madinma Program.

Amb. Majidadi expressed concern that insecurity has persisted on the account of looting of funds mapped out by the federal government to fight insecurity.

According to him, it is criminal for some persons to steal funds meant to enhance the patriotic jobs of men and women putting their lives in line for the collective protection of all Nigerians.

He therefore appealed for a collective effort to eradicate corruption in the country.

He said the Almushahid For Transparency and Accountability, AITA is working hard to nip corruption in the bud but expressed worry that corruption is fighting back based on the experience of the organisation over the years.

“I tell you we will continue to fight it tirelessly, we will continue to make sure that it is reduced to the barest minimum. This I can guarantee you” he assured his interviewer who had sought to know the success story of the organisation.

He said AITA is partnering with the Vigilante Group of Nigeria to strengthen the fight against corruption.

He said with the pending bill before the National Assembly which seeks to incorporate Vigilante Group of Nigeria into the nation’s security architecture, the cooperation will blossom.

