Why Is Ahmed Datti Not Pulling His Weight In Peter Obi’s Campaign? – Thelegend1

This may seem as an unpopular opinion.

Shettima is quite visible and active for Tinubu and APC campaigns.

Okowa is a bit mute; the North know the South is divided amongst itself (SE especially, yes our tribalism goes all the way down to L.G.A), hence the house cannot stand and votes will be shared between PDP, APC and LP by narrow margins.

Datti on the other hand isn’t doing visibly much to secure support for Peter Obi in the North. I can’t begin to count the number of places PO travels to weekly to gather support, but he can’t do it all alone.

All the same, 2023 elections is going to be quite interesting.

