Why Presidential Candidates’ Campaign Promises Will Fail – Chris Okotie

A former presidential candidate and the Lead Pastor, Household of God Church, Chris Okotie, has explained why the presidential campaign promises made by those contesting for the seat of the president in the 2023 presidential election will fail.

In a statement made available to The PUNCH on Monday, Okotie said all the presidential candidates were basing their campaigns on modalities, without actually addressing the main problem, which he said is the Nigerian constitution.

He said none of the candidates were addressing conditionalities, stating categorically that modalities would not solve the problems of the country.

He wrote, “All the major presidential flagbearers are talking about modality – how they would do what – none is addressing conditionality, that is, the constitution, true federalism, resource control, as the primary solution to the Nigerian quandary.

“Nigeria’s governmental incapacity is not modalities (about requisite knowledge and procedure), but conditionalities (inherent conditional obstructions).”

It further read, “To attempt to base any actualisation of political promises on the present dysfunctional constitution is a journey in futility.”

The Reverend then declared that the only way out is to adopt his brand of restructuring based on Aboriginal Democracy, which would produce an acceptable constitution that would meet the yearnings of the people.

https://punchng.com/why-presidential-candidates-campaign-promises-will-fail-okotie/

