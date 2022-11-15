Why There Is No Point Going To The UK Again’

There used to be a time wheN the UK was very sweet. i would not even lie to you and that era was the pre- internet days. you see the beauty of the UK back theN was that

1 The world was not yet commercialized. it was strictly about culture and fun aNd having a great time. nobody was worried about money or making lots of it because everything was cheap. and also back in those days you could find like five of us naija guys sharing a flat and it was just fun and party all throughout and like all of us were british citizens back then ( yeah those who used to come pre-internet were mostly british citizens ) so we used to get all kinds of benefits so we didnt really have bills lol. just party life

2 Also what made the UK sweet back then was because there was no internet to tell you what it looked like, so you enjoyed it so much more because its like you are stepping into a world that you have never experienced before. there were no pictures of what to expect and so it wasnt cheapened ( no see finish ). it was all a mystery. now everything is on the internet

3 The caliber of naijas in the uk back then was quality guys and girls. now na every tom dick and harry oooo lol

4 Also the fact that the nigerian market was not open back then and so there was no uk goods in naija and so when we went to naija with our uk clothes everyone looked at us like celebrities. like peoppple would be admiring your uk baffs. of course today there is even no need to go to the uk because everything in the uk can be bought in nigeria now so that aspect of it has also being cheapened. like there are levis and nikes and every shop in the uk in any mall in naija now. like you can be in naija and baff better than someone in the uk now. and so there is no need to go to the uk again. Just buy your baffs in naija and flex

5 Like i said earlier the uk was not commercialized heavily back then but now its all about money. now they can even tax you for the air you breath if they can get away with it. its like the fun has been sucked out of the country and it is now all about survival

6 It has become overpopulated by immigrants from all over the world. its like that unique britishness has being lost.

AND SO BROTHER THE UK WAS ONCE A SWEET PLACE BUT ITS NOW A SHITTY PLACE. LOL. I NEED TO TURN THIS INTO A THREAD LOL AND SO TO ANSWER YOUR QUESTION BRO THERE IS NO POINT IN BEING IN THE UK AGAIN IF YOU CAN FIGURE OUT HOW TO LIVE WELL IN NAIJA BECAUSE EVERYTHING IS IN NAIJA. EVERYTHING THAT IS IN THE UK IS IN NAIJA EVEN KFC AND DOMINOS AND NIKE AND APPLE AND POSCHE AND SKETCHERS ETC ETC ETC . SO IF YOU CAN DEVISE A WAY TO EARN POUNDS IN NAIJA, ITS THE PLACE TO BE

