Widow Of Murdered Popular Traditional Healer, Oko Oloyun Remarries 2 Years After

Silifat Wura, the widow of the late popular traditional healer, Fatai Yusuf, popularly known as Oko Oloyun, has remarried

The ceremony was held in Lagos on Saturday.

According to reports, the name of Wura’s new husband is Aremu Abiola.

Mr. Fatai Yusuf, otherwise known as Oko Oloyun, was killed in January 2020.

Yusuf was killed around 4:30 pm on the road while traveling to Iseyin, Oyo State.

He was reportedly attacked at Igboora.

His businesses were Oko-Oloyun Worldwide and De-Fayus International.

He also got involved in some money ventures, promising high returns, as high as 10 percent to people investing in distributors of his products.

People who invest N10m are promised N1m return in two months; N500,000 investment, will yield N50,000 return also in two months.

However, no one has been charged in court in connection with Oko Oloyun’s murder.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2fj0No5rh-s

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related