Wike Invites Peter Obi For Commissioning Of Flyover In Rivers State (Photo)

On the 17th November 2022, Mr. Peter Obi, CON will be in River State on the invitation of Governor Nyesom Wike to commission a Flyover, newly constructed by the Governor.

This will be a very interesting date in Nigeria.

