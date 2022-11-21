Wike Pledges ‘Logistics Support’ For Kwankwaso’s Campaign

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike with the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital on Sunday, November 20, 2022

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has pledged to provide logistics support for the campaigns of the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso within the state.

Wike made this known on Monday when the NNPP candidate inaugurated the Mgbutanwo Internal Roads in the Emohua Local Government Area of Rivers.

Wike, a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who invited Kwankwaso to the event, described him as a man of integrity who meant well for Nigeria.

He said Kano is very important for the victory of PDPin the 2023 presidential election next February but all his entreaties to PDP stalwarts not to let Kwankwaso go proved abortive.

The Rivers governor said he persuaded Kwankwaso not to dump the PDP earlier in March but enemies within the party pushed out.

Wike said the former governor of Kano State has what is required to put Nigeria together, saying it is unfortunate that they are no longer in the same party.

He told the NNPP candidate to remember Rivers people if he wins, saying the Integrity Group will continue to support whatever is right and help the country.

Kwankwaso was in Rivers alongside his running mate, Isaac Idahosa as well as NNPP chieftain, Buba Galadima.

Last Thursday, Wike also pledged to provide “logistics support” for the campaigns of Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi in Rivers. saying the former Anambra State governor has all the characteristics to lead Nigeria.

For months, Wike and four other PDP governors known as the G5 have demanded the resignation of Iyorchia Ayu as PDP national chairman as a precondition to support the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

While Wike and his allies have not been seen to campaign for Atiku, it is not clear whether they will support Kwankwaso; Obi; or Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the contest for Aso Rock’s top job which has been described by analysts and keen observers as a three-horse race.



https://www.channelstv.com/2022/11/21/wike-pledges-logistics-support-for-kwankwasos-campaigns-says-nnpp-candidate-means-well-for-nigeria/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related