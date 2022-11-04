Wike Revokes Atiku’s Rivers Campaign Chairman’s Land In Port Harcourt

The Rivers State Government has revoked the Certificate of Occupancy of land allocated to former Senator Lee Maeba at the Golf Course axis of GRA in Port Harcourt.

Our correspondent reports that Senator Maeba, a staunch supporter of the People’s Democratic Party presidential candidate, is the chairman of the party’s presidential campaign council in Rivers State.

Maeba, a former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon Austin Opara, former governor of the state (now de-recognised) Sir Celestine Omehia and a serving member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Chinyere Igwe, whose filling station was sealed, fell out of favour with the governor after they visited Atiku soon after his emergence as the candidate.

The revocation order was contained in a letter addressed to Senator Maeba on November 2, 2022.

https://punchng.com/wike-revokes-atiku-campaign-chairmans-plot/

