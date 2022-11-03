Wike Revokes Senator Maeba’s Land In Port Harcourt Amid Crackdown On Atiku Loyalists

Rivers Governor Nyesom Wike has sanctioned the revocation of Senator Lee Maeba’s property in Port Harcourt as he continues crackdown on political foes.

Mr Maeba is rooting for Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, whom the Rivers governor is up in arms against, ahead of the 2023 elections.

The Rivers State government, through its Ministry of Land and Survey, in a letter dated September 20, informed Mr Maeba, a former senator, that the allocation for his plot in the affluent Old GRA of Port Harcourt, had been cancelled.

In a letter obtained by Peoples Gazette, the cancellation was signed on Wednesday by Ochiagha Onyebuchi, the acting director and head of the Acquisition, Valuation & Compensation department.

“I am directed to inform you that your Allocation at Plot 20A Golf Course Layout, Old GRA, Port Harcourt, has been cancelled as shown on the attached Rivers State Official Gazette No. 22 Vol. 58, dated 20th September 2022.

“Please accept the warm regards of the Permanent Secretary,” the letter read.

Mr Wike has repeatedly said he would not work for Mr Abubakar over some unresolved differences since the fall out from the PDP presidential primary election where Mr Wike emerged runner up to Mr Abubakar.

Many party chieftains in Rivers who have defied Mr Wike to side with the PDP flag bearer have endured the brunt from the Rivers governor who continue to apply Draconian regulations to seize their properties.



https://gazettengr.com/wike-revokes-senator-maebas-land-in-port-harcourt-amid-crackdown-on-atiku-loyalists/

