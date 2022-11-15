Wike Signs Executive Order 22: Bans Use Of Residential Areas For Campaigns

Gov. Nyesom Wike signs Executive Order 22 backing the enforcement of Rivers State Outdoor Signage & Advertisement Law.

The Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, CON, GSSRS, has signed Executive Order RVSG – 22 prohibiting the use of premises, buildings and structures in residential areas in urban and non-urban areas as campaign offices by political parties without approval. The Order also prohibits the posting of bills or posters or any other material in unauthorized places.

Speaking while signing the Order last weekend in the Rivers State Executive Council Chamber, Gov. Nyesom Wike condemned the incessant defacement of expensive public properties particularly in Port Harcourt through indiscriminate posting of handbills, banners, posters and all sorts of unauthorized materials.

The Executive Order 22 also prescribes that “any political party or association or body of persons however called or described that wishes to use any premises, building or structure situate in a residential area in any urban area of Rivers State as campaign office must obtain permission from the Rivers State Commissioner for Urban and Physical Planning.”

The Executive Order RVSG – 22 came into effect on Friday, 11th day of November, 2022 (copy attached herewith).

Chris Finebone

Honourable Commissioner for Information & Communications

Rivers State

_15th November, 2022_



